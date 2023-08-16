Iranian ambassador to Riyadh: Iran, Saudi Arabia need to expand economic ties 

Alireza Enayati who will fly to Riyadh to start his tenure as the Iranian envoy to Saudi Arabia added that Tehran is seeking to make economy as the key factor in ties with Riyadh.

He pointed to the need to form a joint commission with the Saudis and described it as a roadmap for bilateral relations that can considerably boost the current limited trade between the two countries.

Enayati, who has played an important role in the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia for the past two years, put emphasis on the strategic value of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

He said bilateral relations expand when they become multilateral and the possibilities of countries are available to each other.

Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh said the joint statement that announced in Beijing the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia cites an agreement that involves economic, commercial, investment, technology, and tourism cooperation.

Enayati stressed that these aspects provide an important indicator of the Iranian-Saudi relations.