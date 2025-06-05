Iranian ambassador: Putin to visit Tehran soon as $5 billion Russian investment finalized

Speaking at a meeting with prominent Russian Iranologists on Wednesday, Jalali confirmed that Russia has finalized nearly $5 billion in investments in Iran’s gas sector as part of a larger $8 billion agreement.

He noted that Russia was the largest foreign investor in Iran in 2024, primarily focused on energy and gas field projects.

The ambassador highlighted the recent implementation of a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, and ongoing cooperation on major infrastructure projects, including the purchase of 50,000 hectares of land for the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the North-South Transport Corridor.

Jalali also emphasized growing financial cooperation, noting the interconnection of Russia’s Mir and Iran’s Shetab banking networks, which now allow for smoother transactions for small businesses, Iranian students, and tourists.

The news of the Russian president’s trip to Iran also comes as US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that Putin suggested he would participate in the nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.