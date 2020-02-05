Iranian, Algerian FMs Discuss Muslim World Developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Algerian counterpart have held talks on the latest developments in the Muslim world.
During the phone conversation, the two sides rejected the “cruel” and “disgraceful” deal of the century.
The two top diplomats also stressed the need for the Muslim world to take a decisive stance and remain united against this plot while offering continued support for the rights of the Palestinian people.
