IRGC Strongly Condemns Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

In a statement, the IRGC said the plan will have no fate other than failing and being thrown into the dustbin of history.

“The diabolical move by the president of the US terrorist regime in unveiling the unfair ‘Deal of the Century’ plan is one of the unprecedented crimes and betrayals in the contemporary history as it seeks to violate the inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, disintegrate their territory, legitimize the fabricated Zionist regime [of Israel], guarantee the sovereignty of Israel over occupied territories, disarm Hamas, revoke the [Palestinian] refugees’ right to return and bring a dark array of other things, which are all examples of oppressing Palestinians,” read part of the statement.

The statement said this plan lays bare the “wicked image” of Trump and the hidden realities of the White House more than ever before.

It added the plan also reveals the “terrorist US government rulers’ submission” and their willingness to meet the Israeli regime’s demands.

The statement noted the plans aims to sow discord among Islamic countries and set the stage for more crimes.

The IRGC called on all Islamic countries to stand up to these conspiracies and line up against all supporters of this wicked plan.