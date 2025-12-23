Ukraine says Russian aerial attacks cut power across the country

“Russia once again is attacking our energy infrastructure. As a result, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of Ukrainian regions,” the country’s energy ministry said on Telegram.

Fires broke out in several regions as a result of the “massive missile and drone attack”, Ukraine’s power operator Ukrenergo said, as temperatures dipped towards freezing in most of the country.

One person was killed in the western region of Khmelnytsky and another was killed in Kyiv, local authorities said.

Several people, including children, were wounded in a number of regions, according to local authorities.

Russia has intensified its strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa over the past several days in what Ukrainian authorities say is an attempt to completely destroy maritime logistics.

Fresh strikes sparked fires but did not result in injuries in the Black Sea city, emergency services said on Tuesday.

Russian strikes on the Black Sea regions have intensified, hitting bridges, ports and cutting electricity and heating to thousands in the middle of winter.

The latest strikes followed weekend negotiations that the United States held in Miami with Russian and Ukrainian delegations as part of its effort to end the war that began when Moscow sent troops into its neighbour in February 2022.

“Slow progress is being observed,” state media reported Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying, after both Russia and Ukraine sent negotiators to the Florida city for separate talks with US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Witkoff had hailed “constructive” discussions with both sides, but there were no signs of a breakthrough.