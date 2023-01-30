Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Iranian aid trucks targeted on Iraqi-Syrian border

By IFP Media Wire
Syria Damascus

A convoy of Iranian trucks carrying aid items, came under drone attacks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq. Sources told Al-Mayadeen three Iranian aid trucks loaded with flour and rice were hit in the ambush.

A convoy of trucks was attacked by drones at the al-Qaim crossing on the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday. According to reports, 25 vehicles had crossed the border before the raid.

The TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported that “three Iranian aid trucks loaded with flour and rice were targeted”. “The convoy did not carry any weapons,” according to the media outlet.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed ambulances rushed to the area to treat the injured.

Ten people have been killed by air strikes that hit a convoy of trucks carrying weapons into eastern Syria from Iraq, according to the group. The strikes killed seven “truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians” on Sunday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks