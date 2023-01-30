Iranian aid trucks targeted on Iraqi-Syrian border

A convoy of trucks was attacked by drones at the al-Qaim crossing on the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday. According to reports, 25 vehicles had crossed the border before the raid.

The TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported that “three Iranian aid trucks loaded with flour and rice were targeted”. “The convoy did not carry any weapons,” according to the media outlet.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed ambulances rushed to the area to treat the injured.

Ten people have been killed by air strikes that hit a convoy of trucks carrying weapons into eastern Syria from Iraq, according to the group. The strikes killed seven “truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians” on Sunday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed.