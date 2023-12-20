Renowned Iranian actress Tooran Mehrzad dies aged 93

The renowned artist, who was also a voice actress for popular radio shows, passed away in a Tehran hospital at 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday due to old age.

She has played in several blockbuster movies, namely “Hamoon,” “Leila,” “The Lovestruck” and “The Red Line.”

Born in 1930, Tooran Mehrzad started her artistic career in the theater in 1944 and later on continued her work by having a part in radio shows.

She was among the last remaining artists belonging to what is known as first generation of radio in Iran.