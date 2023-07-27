Iranian actress Shohreh Qamar detained for posting ‘unsubstantiated content’

The report, by Fars news agency, said on Thursday that Ms. Qamar had been taken into custody because the content she had published had “promoted a sense of insecurity in the society.”

It said she had posted content on her social media accounts in support of “rioters, had leveled accusations against and insulted state officials, wished good health for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, supported the Zionist regime, and encouraged street unrest.”

The report did not offer more details.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly in September last year. While the protests have subsided in recent months, the issue of hijab continues to attract widespread debate.

A number of actresses have previously been detained for not wearing their hijab in support of the protests.

In May, renowned Iranian actresses Fatemeh Mo’tamed-Ariya and Afsaneh Baygan faced judicial action for not covering their hair at a public event.