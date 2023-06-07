Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Iranian actress Shaghayegh Dehghan given 10 days in jail for not wearing hijab

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian actress Shaghayegh Dehghan has reportedly been given a 10-day jail term for failing to abide by mandatory hijab, or Islamic dress code, in public.

Her lawyer, Kaveh Rad, said the court had agreed to replace the jail term with 1.5 million tomans in fine, Iranian media reported.

Dehghan, the lawyer said, was found guilty of “hurting public feelings by publishing an image of herself without hijab at a book unveiling ceremony.”

Shaghayegh Dehqan had earlier been summoned to court over similar charges.

Since September 2020, when a wave of protests and riots broke out in Iran over the death of an Iranian girl in police custody, many Iranian actors and actresses voiced support for protests against mandatory hijab in Iran.

Iran’s Parliament is reviewing a bill that would regulate similar instances of norm-breaking.

