Iranian actress released on bail

Hengameh Ghaziani has been charged with collusion for taking action against national security and inciting propaganda against the state.
A number of other celebrities were also arrested over the unrest but many were released.
An Iranian actress arrested in connection with the recent unrest in the country has been released on bail.
