Sunday, November 27, 2022
Iranian actress released on bail

By IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian actress arrested in connection with the recent unrest in the country has been released on bail.

Hengameh Ghaziani has been charged with collusion for taking action against national security and inciting propaganda against the state.

A number of other celebrities were also arrested over the unrest but many were released.

