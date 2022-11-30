Prominent Iranian actress Katayoun Riahi released on bail

She had been taken into custody on November 30 for “provocative posts” in support of the protests and street riots.

Riahi was released on bail on Tuesday, after Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei issued an order for the release of all prisoners qualified to be granted legal amnesty following the Team Melli’s victory against the Wales at a World Cup game in Qatar.

In the wake of the order, issued on November 26, 1,115 were released from jail across the country, the Judiciary said. They had been arrested over their role in the protests and violent riots that have hit Iranian cities since September 16.

The order does not apply to those who murdered security forces, put on fire the public property or desecrated the Holy Qur’an during the riots.