This comes as a series named Ancient Land in which she starred is being aired these days on the Iranian TV.

Farahi has starred in many famous movies that included Hamoun, My Brother Khosro, Age of Love, Awaiting a Miracle, Banu, Laminor, Protest, Kimia, etc.

In Hamoun, she costarred with late Khosro Shakibaei, one of the most famous actors of all time in the Iranian cinema.

Farahi was 65 when she died.