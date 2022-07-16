Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureCinema

Veteran Iranian actors pass away

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Actor Esmail Shangaleh

Two veteran Iranian actors who starred in many movies and dramas for several decades have died.

Esmail Shangaleh, who was suffering from lung cancer, died early Saturday morning of complications caused by Covid-19, his family confirmed.

Shangaleh was well-known for his memorable roles in movies, series and dramas, but he was also a director, translator and a professor at Tehran’s Faculty of Dramatic Arts.
He was 86.

Rouholah Mofidi also died on Friday at the age of 93 after a long battle with cancer.

Iranian Actor Rouholah Mofidi

He entered the world of art in 1948 as a painter, sculptor, and a make-up artist but ended up an outstanding actor in Iranian cinema.

Mirror of Edification is among the most popular series of the late 1980s he has acted in.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks