Veteran Iranian actors pass away

Esmail Shangaleh, who was suffering from lung cancer, died early Saturday morning of complications caused by Covid-19, his family confirmed.

Shangaleh was well-known for his memorable roles in movies, series and dramas, but he was also a director, translator and a professor at Tehran’s Faculty of Dramatic Arts.

He was 86.

Rouholah Mofidi also died on Friday at the age of 93 after a long battle with cancer.

He entered the world of art in 1948 as a painter, sculptor, and a make-up artist but ended up an outstanding actor in Iranian cinema.

Mirror of Edification is among the most popular series of the late 1980s he has acted in.