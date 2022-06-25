Saturday, June 25, 2022
Iran sends 4th aid shipment to quake-hit areas of Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghanistan Quake

The fourth aid shipment sent to Afghanistan’s quake-hit people has arrived in the eastern region of the country that was hit by the tremor several days ago.

The aid shipment, sent on a military plane, involves medicine, tents, food, clothes and other necessarily supplies.

Iran is the first country to send relief aid to Afghanistan after the earthquake that happened on Wednesday.

The tremor measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale has so far left 1,500 people dead. It has also injured thousands of people.

The quake in Afghanistan’s southeastern provinces of Paktika, Paktia and Khost was also felt in neighboring Pakistan. The material damage caused by the earthquake is heavy.

Iran has earlier dispatched a medical as well as a rescue team to the area.

