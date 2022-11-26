Iran reports zero Covid death for second straight day

No one died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Iran, making the total deaths remain at 144,633, Iran’s Health Ministry said.

However, 34 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 26 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,034 patients out of a total of 7,559,526 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 68 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 65,138,106 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,547,172 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,373,238 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.