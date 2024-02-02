Iran’s Zarif denies report on mediatory role to deescalate tensions with US

In an interview with Entekhab news website on Friday, Zarif said the claims by the US daily on his mediation role and acting as a conduit to transfer the messages between both sides are wrong.

The Times quoted a political analyst on Thursday as saying that three years after sidelining the former foreign minister, the circle close to ruling establishment in Iran has once again begun regularly consulting Zarif, who is considered a moderate to American officials.

“They called on Mr. Zarif because he can better analyze the situation for them and explain it to an audience and in this sensitive time they need top foreign policy experts,” said the political analyst.

The source added, “The goal is to navigate this serious crisis with every tool and in a manner that results in America not attacking Iran.”

The crisis was triggered after three American troops were killed in a drone strike in Jordan last week. The US blamed Iran for having a role in their death, a claim Iranian officials have refused.

The recent attacks on Israeli-owned and Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, in retaliation for the Israel’s onslaught against Palestinians, is another source of friction between Iran and the US, with Washington claiming that Tehran has been involved in the raids.