Friday, August 26, 2022
Iran’s young Taekwondo girls, boys crowned champions at Asian competition

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Taekwondo team

Iran’s young Taekwondo boys and girls have been crowned champions at the 4th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships in the city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

In total, the national squad won 12 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals at the games in both boys and girls divisions in the Taekwondo games this week.

The regional competition was joined by 213 taekwondo players from 25 countries.
Iranian girls bagged 7 gold medals, one silver and one bronze. South Korea became the runner-up and Uzbekistan secured the third spot.

In turn, the country’s boys also brought home 5 gold medals and two silvers, followed by rivals from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

At the event, Shohreh Khalajzadeh, the head coach of the girls’ group, and Korosh Rajoli, the head coach of the boys’ group, were selected as the best of the old continent.

