Iran’s young Taekwondo girls, boys crowned champions at Asian competition

In total, the national squad won 12 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals at the games in both boys and girls divisions in the Taekwondo games this week.

The regional competition was joined by 213 taekwondo players from 25 countries.

Iranian girls bagged 7 gold medals, one silver and one bronze. South Korea became the runner-up and Uzbekistan secured the third spot.

In turn, the country’s boys also brought home 5 gold medals and two silvers, followed by rivals from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

At the event, Shohreh Khalajzadeh, the head coach of the girls’ group, and Korosh Rajoli, the head coach of the boys’ group, were selected as the best of the old continent.