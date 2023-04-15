Saturday, April 15, 2023
Iran “worried” about Sudan situation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has expressed concern over the fresh developments and unrest in Sudan.

Kanaani described Sudan as a Muslim and brotherly country, saying Tehran hopes that in the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, the Sudanese factions exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialog.

He also voiced hope that the African country will leave behind the “worrisome situation” through negotiations.

Fighting on Saturday broke out between Sudan’s army and its main paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces while the country is struggling to restore civilian rule following the 20-21 coup.

The RSF claims it has seized the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence and the capital’s international airport.

But the military denies the claim, saying fighting between the two sides is raging on.

Medical sources say a number of civilians have been killed after being caught in the crossfire.

The RSF has accused the army of attacking its forces first and attempting a coup. But the army says it was the militias who first attacked its bases in the capital, Khartoum.

The hostilities come amid days of tension between the army and the RSF.

