Iran secures safe exit of 65 nationals from crisis-torn Sudan with Saudi help

Nasser Kanaani said Saturday that the Foreign Ministry had been pursuing the safe exit of Iranian nationals from Sudan since the onset of the crisis in the African country earlier this month.

“Necessary arrangements had been made for the transfer of 65 Iranian nationals from Khartoum to Sudan Port and then their departure for Jeddah port” in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The official thanked Saudi Arabia and the Sudanese government for facilitating Iran’s efforts to pave the way for safe transfer of its citizens.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more wounded in weeks of fighting between rival factions of the Sudanese military.