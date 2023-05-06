Iran FM: Sudan crisis to jeopardize entire region if not contained

In a tweet, Hossein Amirabdollahian described the situation in Sudan as “so worrying” and warned against the repercussions of the prolongation of the crisis in the Northeast African state.

“If proper measures are not taken, Sudan territorial integrity is jeopardized with ramifications for the region,” he added.

“Regrettably, some from abroad are interfering & provoking. Domestic dialog & understanding seem to be the most viable option to end crisis,” the top diplomat added.

An armed conflict broke out between rival factions of the military government of Sudan in mid-April. More than 550 people are estimated to have been killed and nearly 5,000 others wounded so far in the war.