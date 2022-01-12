‘Iran won’t tolerate any mistreatment, rights violations in prisons’

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Deputy and Secretary General of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, paid a visit to Evin Prison in Tehran on Wednesday to inspect the conditions under which inmates are serving their terms.

On the sidelines of the visit, Gharibabadi said Iranian prisons have a higher number of recreational facilities compared to detention centers in other countries.

He said the Council under his watch planned to set the stage for more interactions with Iran’s prison authority and international monitoring institutions.

“Our style of running prisons is based on humanitarian principles,” said Gharibabadi. “No one tolerates any mistreatment of the inmates. We do not accept any violations of their rights.”

Gharibabadi highlighted the responsibilities of High Council for Human Rights vis-à-vis the prisoners, saying under the country’s rules, the rights of inmates should be fully respected and they should have their judicial affairs pursued.