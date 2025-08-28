Iran warns of possible halt to IAEA cooperation if E3 triggers snapback mechanism

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, stressed that Iran has repeatedly conveyed to European parties and the European Union that such an action would not go unanswered.

“For seven years, the Europeans have failed to implement the JCPOA,” Gharibabadi said, pointing to new sanctions imposed on Iran in sectors such as shipping and aviation.

“If they proceed with snapback, Iran will respond accordingly, and our current path of engagement with the IAEA will be completely affected, possibly halted.”

He added that Iran would formally notify the Security Council of its position if the European powers move ahead.

“It makes no sense to expect Iran to continue with cooperative measures while they pursue snapback. Europe will effectively exclude itself from diplomatic dialogue with Iran.”

The developments come as the E3 states have informed the UN Security Council that they are activating snapback sanctions against Iran, although if negotiations on a nuclear deal resume in the next 30 days, before the sanctions take effect, the snapback process will be halted.