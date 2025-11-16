Iran warns of “fundamental review” of ties with IAEA if new resolution passes

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference on International Law Under Aggression, Invasion and Defense in Tehran, Kazem Gharibabadi said Germany, the UK and France had “removed themselves from diplomacy with Iran” through recent “counterproductive” actions.

He said the European push for pressure measures stemmed from a failure to achieve their goals through the so-called “snapback” sanctions mechanism, which “did not have the impact they expected and whose fallout was contained.”

Gharibabadi stated that Iran had shown goodwill by reaching an understanding with the IAEA in Cairo, but noted that European states were now seeking pressure rather than engagement.

He said the situation would “certainly be different” for Iran if a resolution is issued, adding that the Cairo agreement has effectively been set aside.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Iran no longer sees meaningful interaction from its counterparts, and is therefore preparing its own reassessment of relations with the agency.