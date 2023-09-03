Iran warns over geographical changes in region

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran on Sunday.

The two sides say they discussed the implementation of a comprehensive program of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The program, initiated during Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Tehran a few months ago, aims to achieve a target volume of 30 billion euros in commercial exchange.

He also highlighted the upcoming meeting of the convicts transfer committee in Ankara after a five-year hiatus.

The Turkish Foreign Minister acknowledged Iran and Turkey as powerful countries in the region and discussed various topics including Iraq’s fight against terrorism, Islamophobia, and recent developments between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He stressed the importance of peaceful relations between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Regarding Syria, both ministers called for increased cooperation from the Syrian government in addressing the PKK issue.

They also expressed their desire for Syrian citizens residing in Turkey to return safely to their home country.

In addition, it was announced that Turkey will be hosting the Iranian president in the coming days, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.