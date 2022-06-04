Iran warns against ‘further erosion’ of IAEA credibility as Grossi visits Israel

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh blasted the IAEA for exonerating the Israeli regime, which is believed to be in possession of hundreds of atomic warheads, from inspections.

“No one can keep mum on Israel’s clandestine nuclear weapons program and then claim impartiality and talk about Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities,” he said.

Iran, as one of the “original signatories” to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), “calls on all to beware of further erosion of the IAEA’s credibility.”

Israel has refused to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the NPT. The regime, the Middle East region’s sole possessor of nukes, has assassinated several Iranian nuclear scientists.

This is while Iran, despite being a signatory of the NPT, has been under harsh sanctions for pursuing a peaceful nuclear program.

IAEA Secretary-General Rafael Grossi met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday. Bennett repeated the regime’s claims against the Iranian nuclear program and threatened to use force to stop Tehran’s nuclear work.

The visit comes at a time when the Israeli regime has stepped up its struggles to kill the diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by piling up pressure on its staunch ally the US not to return to the agreement.

The IAEA’s board of governors is to hold the meeting on Monday, which is reportedly set to pass an anti-Iran resolution.