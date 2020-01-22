Iran Warns E3 Will Get Response for Triggering Dispute Mechanism

In remarks on Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament speaker said the Europeans’ behavior towards Iran’s nuclear program is inspired by the US policies.

He also noted that the three European parties’ decision to resort to the dispute mechanism, set out in Article 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signifies their intentions, adding, “However, Iran will respond to them.”

The Parliament speaker also noted that the European conducts resemble the American policies and indicate that they are in the US’ camp.

“However, it is natural that political skirmish will have consequences for both sides,” Larijani added.

The three European countries have triggered a dispute mechanism under the nuclear agreement, which could lead to the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions against Iran lifted under the JCPOA.

In a tweet on January 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the three European parties for failing to live up to their commitments under the JCPOA and for “selling their integrity” for fear of US’ bullying tactics.