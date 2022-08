“Esmaili died of a cardiac arrest at his home on Monday night,” Majid Naghiyi, director of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB)’s Dubbing Department, confirmed.

His unique voice made many movies and series, including Iranian historical drama Hezar Dastan, memorable.

The veteran voice actor was distinguished for enacting several characters in the same project, like top-rated Iranian movie Mother.

Esmaili will be buried in a cemetery in Karaj, 30 kilometers to Tehran’s west.