Iran vetting body approves over 1,000 candidates for parliamentary votes

The announcement comes from Hadi Tahan Nazif, the spokesman of the Guardian Council, shedding light on the rigorous scrutiny process undertaken.

According to the spokesman, individuals who had registered for the upcoming parliamentary elections and initially faced disqualification, have now been deemed fit for participation.

The decision follows a wave of protests from the affected candidates, urging a re-evaluation of their eligibility.

According to the reformist daily Etemad, most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates.

The parliamentary election is slated for March 1, 2024.