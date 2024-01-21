Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalParliament

Iran vetting body approves over 1,000 candidates for parliamentary votes

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Guardian Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a body tasked with vetting election candidates and overseeing the votes, has finally qualified over 1,000 candidates who were initially deemed unqualified for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The announcement comes from Hadi Tahan Nazif, the spokesman of the Guardian Council, shedding light on the rigorous scrutiny process undertaken.

According to the spokesman, individuals who had registered for the upcoming parliamentary elections and initially faced disqualification, have now been deemed fit for participation.

The decision follows a wave of protests from the affected candidates, urging a re-evaluation of their eligibility.

According to the reformist daily Etemad, most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates.

The parliamentary election is slated for March 1, 2024.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks