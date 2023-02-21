Iran seizes vessel smuggling US-made arms in southern waters

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said the seized vessel was smuggling various types of machetes and swords designed to become “sharper when they come in contact with blood.”

Over the past four months, he added, some 3,000 firearms have also been confiscated from thugs by border guards.

In mid-September, a wave of unrest and riots broke out amid anger in Iran over the death of a young woman in police custody.

Initially, there were peaceful protests over the incident, but the gatherings turned ugly quickly, thugs and rioters, many of whom were armed, engaged in deadly acts of violence targeting both security forces and civilians.

Iran says it is in possession of evidence that the violent actors were linked to hostile foreign parties.