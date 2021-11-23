Iran vaccine gets license for clinical trial among 12 to 18-year-olds

Iranian health authorities have issued a license for the launch of the clinical trial of COVIRAN Barekat in the 12-18 age group.

Director of the Barakat vaccine clinical trial Dr. Hamed Hosseini said, “We have done four different studies on the Barakat vaccine, and different age groups were involved in the studies, and now we have been able to get a license for the 12 to 18-year-olds.”

He explained that in the first phase, 60 volunteers will enter the study, 10 of whom will receive the Barekat Vaccine, but the rest will be divided into two groups, some receiving Barekat and others receiving the Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine for comparison.

After completing the first phase and determining the safety profile of the vaccine for this age group, we will start the second phase involving 440 individuals and they will be compared with those receiving another vaccine, the director of the Barakat vaccine clinical trial added.

COVIRAN Barekat was unveiled in December 2020, and received public use license in June.

Iran, which has been hit by five waves of the respiratory disease, has been manufacturing several types of Covid-19 vaccines and importing tens of millions of doses from abroad to battle the coronavirus.