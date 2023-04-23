Iran says US seeks to sow discord among regional countries, sell weapons

Nasser Kanaani said the provocative statements of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seek to create discord among the regional countries.

Kanaani described the statements of the US Secretary of State as ill-considered.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the good-neighborliness policy, has always laid emphasis on dialog, participation and regional cooperation to ensure the security and common interests of the regional countries, away from the interference of foreigners, and the positive and progressing developments unfolding in the region are also in the same direction,” he added.

Kanaani was referring to the recent rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Kanaani said, “The Iranian military program is only defensive and deterrent in nature and is not against any country that has no intention of aggression against Iran.”

The spokesman said the US wrong actions over decades have been the source of insecurity, instability and war in the region.

“It is in the best interest of Washington to abandon its erroneous, interventionist and irresponsible approaches to the issues concerning the regional countries and allow the process of strengthening stability and peace to continue its way forward with the cooperation and participation of the regional countries,” Kanaani added.