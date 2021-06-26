Iran Urges US to Stop Using Sanctions as Bargaining Chip

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has slammed comments by the US and French foreign ministers who had said they were waiting for Tehran to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Iran has never left the JCPOA, so there is no point saying it should return to the deal,” said Saeid Khatibzadeh.

“Rather, it is the United States that should make up its mind and return to the JCPOA by lifting its illegal sanctions and effectively fulfilling its commitments,” said the spokesman.

“The Americans and Europeans know better than anyone else that Iran decided to remain in the JCPOA and keep it alive despite the fact that, and at a time when the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed illegal and cruel sanctions on Iranian people and despite the Europeans’ inaction,” he added.

“During the negotiations in Vienna, it was announced time and again that it is the US that has disrupted the balance of the JCPOA and has practically impeded the implementation of the JCPOA through its full non-compliance,” said Khatibzadeh.

“Moreover, it was stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to stop its remedial measures (i.e., the scaling down of its obligations under the JCPOA) and resume the implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA provided the US fully implements the agreement, and that the other parties are fully aware of Iran’s position,” he noted.

“It is clear that if the US makes up its mind, becomes ready to fully deliver on its commitments and stop using sanctions as a bargaining chip, it will be possible to reach a deal,” the spokesman said.