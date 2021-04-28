Iran Urges Unity among Iraqi Factions in Meeting with Shiite Leaders

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with leaders of Iraqi political groups as well as prominent Shiite figures, including former prime ministers.

In the Tuesday talks, which were part of Zarif’s meetings with the political and religious officials of Iraq, the top Iranian diplomat elaborated on Tehran’s viewpoints about various issues.

Zarif expressed condolences on the tragic incident at a Baghdad hospital, and highlighted the importance of unity among all Iraqi factions and ethnic groups in order to advance the country’s objectives.

He also said the “new Iraq” plays a pivotal role in the region.

Zarif further reiterated Tehran’s backing for a united and strong Iraq.

He recalled Iran’s support for Iraq in its fight against the ISIS terrorist group, and noted Iraq was at the forefront of the campaign against ISIS in the region.

Zarif said the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis brought the Iraqi and Iranian nations closer together.

Zarif further expounded on the latest developments pertaining to Iran-Iraq reciprocal ties as well as Iran’s regional issues together with the latest developments related to Iran’s negotiations with the P4+1 group in Vienna.

Those attending the meeting also expressed their views on issues related to Iraq, Tehran-Baghdad relations and regional issues.