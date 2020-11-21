Iran Urges Int’l Community to Pressure Israel into Joining NPT

Iran’s ambassador to international organizations has urged the international community to keep constant pressure on the Israeli regime to make it join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) immediately and unconditionally.

Kazem Gharibabadi added all Israeli nuclear activities, installations and materials should be subjected to the safeguards agreements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“It is regrettable that the Israeli regime is the only non-party to the NPT in the Middle East and, accordingly, prevents the treaty from becoming universal,” he said in a speech at a seasonal meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Directors.

The top official noted that Israel’s covert nuclear capabilities coupled with the regime’s full non-compliance with international rules and norms pose a serious threat to security and stability in the region and across the world.

Not being a signatory to the NPT and not having joined the IAEA’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) have apparently turned into an excuse for some countries to dodge their responsibility with regards to the full and verifiable implementation of their obligations. Accordingly, he expressed concern over Saudi Arabia’s refusal to implement the IAEA’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement as well as the condition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in that regard.

“Riyadh is not fully implementing the SCA by possessing small amounts [of materials], and the UAE still officially has a protocol with the IAEA which allows the country to possess small amounts,” added the top Iranian diplomat.

“As long as they refuse to revoke the protocol, as the IAEA’s Secretariat has demand time and again, the UAE will not feel responsible at all to fully and effectively implement the CSA,” he said.

“As for Saudi Arabia, the reality is that the IAEA is not given the least authority to verify the country’s nuclear activities,” said the official.

“With regards to the UAE, although the country is, in Emirati officials’ own estimation, implementing the CSA and the Additional Protocol, the country still maintains a protocol which authorizes them to possess small amounts; hence, they can stop fulfilling their commitments whenever they wish,” he said.

Gharibabadi noted failure to implement the IAEA’s safeguards agreements allows Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to conceal some of their nuclear activities without allowing them to come under the IAEA’s supervision.

He criticized the so-called advocates of non-proliferation, who have sealed their lips in the face of these countries’ non-compliance. He also slammed some IAEA member states for cooperating with non-compliant countries to help them develop their nuclear capabilities.