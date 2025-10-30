Iran urges IAEA chief to avoid “baseless remarks” on nuclear program

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Baqaei criticized Grossi’s recent comments about Iran’s nuclear program, describing them as “catastrophic” and saying they could “pave the way for US and Israeli aggression against Iran.”

He urged the IAEA chief to refrain from making “unfounded statements” regarding the country’s nuclear activities.

Grossi told the Associated Press on Wednesday that while Iran is not currently engaged in active uranium enrichment, the agency has observed movements near storage facilities for enriched uranium.

He also said IAEA inspectors lack full access to Iranian sites but are monitoring developments through satellite imagery, which has shown no acceleration of enrichment beyond pre-conflict levels.

The IAEA chief added that uranium enriched up to 60 percent remains in Iran and that the agency must verify that it has not been diverted for other purposes.

He emphasized the importance of renewed access to confirm the status of the material.