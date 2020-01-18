Iran Unveils Homegrown Simulator for Airbus A320

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari has unveiled a homegrown flight simulator for Airbus A320 passenger jetliner.
The domestically-made flight simulator is used for training pilots of Airbus A320 airliners.
The flight simulator, comparable in quality and features to the foreign products, has been developed by an Iranian pilot training centre.
The application of the Iranian flight simulator would reduce the direct and indirect costs of training pilots by at least ninety percent and cut down hard-currency expenditures.