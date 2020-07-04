Iran, UNICEF to Work Together to Contain Coronavirus Pandemic

The Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare is to launch a joint cooperation program with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in preventing and treating the disease caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The issue was discussed in a joint online meeting attended by Deputy Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Ahmad Meidari, and UNICEF representative Mandeep O’Brien.

During the discussions, the Iranian official touched upon the programs approved for 2019-2020, including a plan to establish a national system to eliminate poverty among both children and adults, a real-time monitoring program for children and a plan on offering technical support for designing systems as well as child-based social support programs.

He said the ministry is also going to conduct surveys on children deprived of education and food security as well as financial support for pregnant women and malnourished mothers breastfeeding babies.

The UNICEF official, in turn, appreciated cooperation by different Iranian institutions to provide medicines and hygienic items, expressing its readiness for any kind of cooperation with regards to social support amid the coronavirus pandemic.