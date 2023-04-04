Iran rejects UN rights resolution, raps mandate of special rapporteur

Kanaani said the resolution was drawn up and approved based on a selective, spiteful and confrontational attitude and with political goals.

He added that Tehran also condemns the decision to extend the mandate of the special rapporteur on Iran.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that prejudices and hasty judgments included in the resolution, which was drafted and approved with the support of some Western countries and with the aim of undermining the human rights progress in the Islamic Republic of Iran, cause the resolution to lose all shreds of credibility.

He said the resolution was adopted based on a selective, biased and confrontational approach to the issue of human rights.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that the Human Rights Council is the main body of the UN to promote and support human rights based on cooperation and dialogue and serves as a venue for human rights discourse among governments, NGOs and other beneficiaries.

He went on to say that using the council as a tool and for political purposes is an approach through which Western countries have undermined the validity of the body’s decisions and resolutions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said countries which themselves violate the rights of other nations are in no position to act as the claimant or the judge regarding human rights.