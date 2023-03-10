Iran UN mission: Tehran finalized deal to buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets

“Following the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, Iran asked a bunch of countries to buy fighter jets, and Russia said it was open to selling,” the mission told Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

“The SU-35 fighter jets are technically acceptable to Iran, so after October 2020 and the end of Iran’s restrictions on conventional weapons purchases (UN Resolution 2231), Iran finalized the deal to buy them,” Tehran’s delegation added.

The mission also did not give the exact time when the deal was finalized, how many aircraft will be bought, or when they will be delivered.

It said the details are classified.

Earlier reports said Iran was expected to receive multiple Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia as early as March.

In September 2022, Iranian Army Air Force Commander Hamid Vahedi announced that the IRIAF is looking to purchase Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets.

Iran and Russia have been working closely to boost their economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation, in the face of tough Western sanctions on both nations.