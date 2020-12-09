Iran, UN Discuss Latest Syria Developments

Senior diplomats from Iran and the United Nations have discussed the latest developments pertaining Syria, especially the country’s Constitutional Committee.

The consultations came in a phone contact between Geir O. Pedersen, the UN secretary general’s special envoy for Syria, and Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs.

During the Wednesday phone conversation, Pederson presented a report on the outcome of the fourth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee held in Geneva last week.

The two sides also expressed support for the continuation of the committee’s meetings in the future.

The Iranian official also pointed to the Syrian foreign minister’s recent trip to Tehran, and briefed the UN envoy on his talks with Faisal Mekdad about the latest developments in Syria, the Syrian Constitutional Committee and Idlib.

As agreed by the Syrian sides, the fifth round of the Constitutional Committee negotiations is scheduled to be held in Geneva in late January, 2021.