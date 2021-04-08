Iran, Turkmenistan Discuss Closer Cooperation on All Fronts

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has, on the last leg of his tour of Central Asia, met with Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat.

In the Thursday meeting, Zarif elaborated on variouis dimensions of Iran-Turkmenistan ties in different political, economic and cultural areas, and highlighted the importance of reciprocal relations between the two countries.

The Turkmen president, for his part, praised Tehran-Ashgabat relations in political, economic and cultural areas, saying his country is determined to forge closer cooperation with Iran.