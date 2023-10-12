Iran tourism: Goujebel Caravanserai, one of Iran’s major ancient monuments

Historical documents show the building dates back to the Safavid era, formerly used as a mountain caravanserai.

Among its striking features is that the building is designed to suit mountainous and cold climate with harsh and snowy winters.

The monument is located on the outskirts of Ahar adjacent to the Goujebel pass on the Ahar-Tabriz road.

The building is rectangular and is reinforced on all four corners with turrets.

The documents of this historical building along with those of other ancient monuments of the East Azarbaijan Province have been sent to UNESCO to be registered on its list of heritage sites.