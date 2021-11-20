Iran to vaccinate refugees residing in the country

Refugees will be vaccinated against coronavirus in Iran with the cooperation of international organizations, an official has confirmed.



The director general of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) of Iranian Ministry of Interior, Mehdi Mahmoudi, said 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Iran under the Humanitarian Buffer within the COVAX Facility, according to a Saturday report from the information center of Ministry of Interior.

Due to importance of inoculation of refugees and foreign nationals against coronavirus, the Islamic Republic of Iran has held various meetings with international bodies, Mahmoudi added.

Humanitarian Buffer within the COVAX Facility is under the support of the United Nations.

To fight the pandemic, Iran has been implementing a broad project on vaccination in recent months.

Coronavirus has killed over 5,150,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 128,000.