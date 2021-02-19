Iran to Reverse Its Remedial Measures Once US Bans Lifted: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran will immediately reverse all its remedial measures once the US administration lifts all sanctions “unconditionally and effectively”.

“US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity. We agree,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday night, referring to the US administration’s decision to withdraw the Trump government’s bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

“In compliance with 2231: US unconditionally and effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labelled by Trump. We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: Commit, Act, Meet,” he noted.

In a separate tweet, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to the US’ announcement that it would accept the EU’s invitation to a meeting of Iran and the P5+1, and said because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1 anymore.

“It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1. Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up,” he noted.

“Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions. We WILL respond.”

Khatibzadeh also echoed Zarif’s sequence of act by saying, “Here is the key sequence: Commit, Act, Meet.”