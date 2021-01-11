Iran to Produce Electric Engines for Vehicles

The Science and Technology Department of the Iranian President’s Office and the Tehran Municipality have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on advanced transportation and designing a platform to electrify vehicles.

The agreement was signed in a bid to attract, regulate, manage and boost accelerators, start-ups, technological companies and knowledge-based firms operating in the field of modern transport with urban application.

Present at the signing ceremony was Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, who said good cooperation has taken shape and good measures have been adopted in the domain of developing electric engine.

“Fortunately, thanks to efforts by knowledge-based companies and start-ups, we are capable enough in this field,” he said.

“If we eliminate companies from this process, we will definitely get nowhere. So, it is necessary that we tap into their potential and produce electric vehicles as well as electric engines in order to play a key role in reducing air pollution,” he said.

The top official underlined the electrification of vehicles will overhaul the auto industry.

“Many start-ups and knowledge-based companies are active in this domain in this country,” he said.

“We have made considerable progress in the field of producing electric engines. One of the most important challenges in this field is to procure their batteries. We are removing these challenges with the help of knowledge-based and capable companies,” he explained.