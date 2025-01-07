Yemen’s Houthis claim to have targeted US aircraft carrier, several spots in Israel

In a televised speech, he claimed that the operation took place north of the Red Sea while the US military was preparing to launch a major air attack against Yemen. He said the Houthi attack stifled the US military’s planned operation.

Saree also stated the armed forces carried out two military operations this afternoon. The first targeted a “military target” linked to the Israeli military in the area around Tel Aviv with two drones. He added that a further drone had targeted the same area this evening.

A drone was also launched at a target in Ashkelon in southern Israel.

He noted the operations “successfully achieved their objectives”.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched nearly 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 45,500 people and wounded over 108,000 Palestinians.

The Houthis have stressed they will stop their attacks if Israel’s war on Gaza stops.

Despite attacks by the United States, Britain and Israel on Yemeni territory, the Houthi military operations have continued unabated.