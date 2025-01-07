Media WireMiddle East

US says “anti-terror operation” in Iraq left coalition member dead

By IFP Media Wire
US Forces in Syria

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that the military operations against Daesh in Iraq in the last seven days have left a coalition member dead.

“One Coalition member was killed and two were wounded from two different nations. There were no injuries to US personnel or damage to U.S. equipment,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM said it conducted operations in Iraq and Syria, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6, along with its partner forces.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, stated partnered operations are “critical” to preventing the terrorist group from taking advantage of the changing security environment in the region.

“The enduring defeat of Daesh is a global effort that relies on our Coalition, allies, and partners. US Central Command remains committed to aggressively pursuing these terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our citizens,” he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks