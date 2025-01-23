Trump redesignates Yemen’s Houthis as foreign terrorist organization

Trump signed an executive order that starts the process to relist the group as an FTO in the coming weeks. The White House cited “Houthi rebels’ attacks on U.S. Navy ships, commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure in the Middle East”.

The move puts back in place the designation that Trump imposed on the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, during his first term. The action was reversed by the Joe Biden administration over concerns that blacklisting the militant group would prevent aid from getting into Yemen.

The designation is intended to disrupt financial support to such a group, giving the Treasury Department more latitude to issue sanctions and signal to other foreign governments, people or businesses that they could lose access to the U.S. financial system if they engage with the sanctioned group.

Wednesday’s order also directed the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the secretary of State to review any United Nations affiliates, contractors and nongovernmental organizations operating in Yemen. The White House announced Trump would direct USAID to end its relationship with any groups that make payments to the Houthis following that review.

Trump’s designation of the Houthis as an FTO during his first term drew rare pushback from Republicans in Congress, largely over humanitarian concerns.

The Biden White House last week in one of its final foreign policy actions designated the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist group. The move was not set to take effect for 30 days, but it was touted as a way to restrict the Houthis’ funding and access to financial markets.

The Houthis have stressed their attacks are in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.