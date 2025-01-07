US stresses Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Hochstein’s remarks came after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut during a two-day visit to discuss Israel’s cease-fire agreement with Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters, Hochstein noted that before meeting Berri, he attended the third monitoring mechanism session for the cessation of hostilities in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

His statements follow a warning by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who threatened to revoke the cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah unless the group withdraws beyond the Litani River.

On Sunday, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israel is preparing to extend its stay in Lebanon well beyond the agreed 60 days. According to the sources, the Israeli military deems it necessary to remain in certain military positions for at least 90 days.

The broadcaster also noted that Israel is expected to inform the US that it will not withdraw from south Lebanon at the end of the cease-fire period, claiming that “the Lebanese army is not meeting the agreement’s conditions and Hezbollah is regrouping in the area.”

Since Nov. 27, 2024, a fragile cease-fire has been in place, ending a series of mutual attacks between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war on Sept. 23, 2024.

The agreement’s key provisions include Israel’s gradual withdrawal to south of the Blue Line over 60 days and the deployment of the Lebanese army and security forces along the border, crossings and southern regions.

Hochstein said, “The Israeli military started its withdrawal from Naqoura…and back into Israel proper today, south of the Blue Line.”

“These withdrawals will continue until all Israeli forces are out of Lebanon completely, and as the Lebanese army continues to deploy into the south and all the way to the Blue Line,” he added.

He acknowledged the challenges.

“This is not an easy process; it is complex. The Lebanese army is implementing the agreement by deploying in the south as the sole authority ensuring security for its people, allowing southern residents to return to their homes.”

The Lebanese parliament speaker’s office announced that Berri discussed the general situation and political and field developments, highlighting Israel’s continued violations of the cease-fire agreement during his meeting with Hochstein.

According to the agreement, Lebanese forces are to be the sole armed entity in the south of the country, with all unauthorized military infrastructure dismantled and weapons confiscated. However, the agreement maintains Israel and Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense.

According to official Lebanese reports, 398 Israeli violations have been recorded since the cease-fire agreement was signed, resulting in 32 fatalities and 38 injuries.

The Israeli assault on Lebanon has claimed 4,063 lives and injured 16,663, including many women and children. The conflict also displaced approximately 1.4 million people, with most casualties and displacements occurring after the escalation on Sept. 23, 2024.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has also demanded a clear timetable Monday for completing Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon before a 60-day deadline expires, emphasizing that any talk of Israel extending the cease-fire period is “categorically unacceptable”.

Mikati’s remarks came during his meeting with Hochstein in Beirut, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

The agency reported that Mikati discussed the progress made since the announcement of the security arrangements related to the cease-fire.

Mikati reiterated his call for “a clear timetable for completing Israel’s withdrawal before the 60-day deadline”, according to the agency.

He warned that “continued violations and talk of extending Israel’s presence under the cease-fire are entirely unacceptable”.

“We place these developments before the nations that brokered the agreement and the committee tasked with overseeing its implementation,” the agency quoted him as saying.

The prime minister reiterated calls to “end Israeli security violations of the cease-fire, halt ongoing assaults on southern towns, stop systematic destruction of homes and infrastructure, and cease violations of Lebanese airspace”.