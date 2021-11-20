Iran to produce 20mn doses of domestic Covid vaccine in months

Iran will have produced some 20 million doses of the Razi Cov Pars coronavirus vaccine by March 2022.

“So far, we have produced as many as 5 million doses of the Razi Cov Pars vaccine, and with a permit for emergency use being issued, we are seeking to produce 20 million doses by the end of the [Persian] year (ending March 21, 2022) and hand them over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education,” said Mohammad Fallah, the deputy head of the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, which has developed the vaccine.

“It is up to the health ministry to decide on the timing of the public distribution of the Razi Cov Pars vaccine across the country, and whenever an agreement is concluded and the vaccine is prepurchased, the vaccine can be supplied to different centers through the health ministry’s distribution networks and made available to the public in different parts of the country,” he added.

He said a protocol is being drawn up to use this vaccine as a booster dose for all other COVID-19 vaccines.

Razi Cov Pars is the second Iranian coronavirus vaccine the clinical trial of which has already begun.

The recombinant protein method has been used in developing Razi Cov Pars, making it one of the safest vaccines.

Razi Cov Pars can both be inhaled or injected.